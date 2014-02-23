Coach Raman Seeks Rejuvenation Touch

Home Sport

Published: 23rd February 2014

Tamil Nadu coach WV Raman faces an arduous task of instilling self belief in his boys who did not to play to potential in the Ranji trophy and failed to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The loss to Bengal in the last league game still rankles the former Indian opener, but his the team must move on for the challenge lying ahead in the South Zone qualifiers for the national one-day championship for the KS Subbiah Pillai. Raman feels his team is oozing positive energy for the battle in Bangalore.

“Keeping in mind the format, this is the best available team. Talent and ability wise there was no complain even in the longer version. It all boils down to how one utilises the talent. I think the boys are charged up and raring to go,” said Raman.

Tamil Nadu’s bowling is not as experienced as batting. Is that a concern? “You need to bowl judiciously in short spells. I think the team has the right blend of experience and youth. Importantly, we need to gel as a unit and think as a team,” explained Raman.

Who among the five teams does he think is the toughest proposition? “One can take any team lightly. We will not under estimate any side and take any match lightly. On a given day any side can spring a surprise, but what I wish to tell my boys is that play your normal game and never be too confident or arrogant,” said Raman.

Any specific advice or any particular area that needs improvement? “In 50-50 there is time for everything. Batsmen can pace their innings and not go slam bang. I wish the boys do not play like T20. Fielding is one area that needs to be top notch, especially when you are having a slightly in-experienced attack. I want my boys to  be very agile on the field,” insisted Raman.

M Vijay is back so too Anirudha and Yo Mahesh. Plus the team has youngsters like Shahrukh Khan, Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar.

“It’s big plus to have Vijay and also the youngsters who have been consistent at the junior level. As I said, ability wise there was never any doubt, it’s only the question of playing as a unit. I am sure the youngsters are quick learners and will fit in the roles allocated,” signed off Raman.

