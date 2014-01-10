Home Sport

Azarenka Maintains 2nd Place in WTA Rankings

Published: 10th January 2014 12:40 PM

Azarenka_AP
By IANS

After victory at the first tournament of the new season, the Brisbane International, Belarusian Victoria Azarenka has retained second place in the WTA rankings.

The Belarusian has 8,151 points while Serena Williams of the US has 13,260 points, reports Xinhua.

The first Grand Slam tournament of the new season, the Australian Open, will kick off Jan 13.

Azarenka won the Australian Open title on the last two occasions. In 2012 she overpowered Russia's Maria Sharapova 6-3, 6-0 while in last year's decider she ousted China's Li Na 4- 6, 6-4, 6-3.

