Four Indian tennis icons will be presented with Davis Cup Commitment awards instituted by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) as a part of the centenary celebrations at KSLTA on April 6.

“Four Indian tennis icons — Ramanathan Krishnan, Ramesh Krishnan, Anand Amritraj and Mahesh Bhupathi — will be honoured with the Davis Cup Commitment awards by former union minister and AITA lifetime president, Yashwant Sinha on April 6,” Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association Secretary C S Sundar Raju told reporters here.

The criterion for selection for the awards was — a player should have competed in a minimum of 20 home or away Davis Cup ties, said Raju.

Seventy six-year-old Ramanathan Krishnan had a 23-year-long career in Davis Cup from 1953, during which he competed in 44 ties for an overall win-loss record of 69-28, including 50-19 in singles.