Shillong Lajong FC scored a resounding 4-0 victory over a hapless Salgaocar SC in the group C opener of the 35th Federation Cup, with goals coming from Seikhohau Tuboi, Redeem Tlang, Taisuke Matsugae and Cornell Glen, at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Wednesday.

Derrick Periera shifted from one tactic to the next throughout the match to find the right balance, but failed to do so as the side from the Northeast stamped the authority over the Goans.

Salgaocar’s weaknesses were imminent from the start as Lajong’s Trinidad and Tobago international Glen got past their back-line with ease and fired a shot to see it blocked by the defenders in the fifth minute.

Soon after, Tuboi headed Lajong to the lead as he turned a cross from Tlang on goal to make it 1-0 in the 15th minute. Salgaocar kept the ball for large portions but failed to make any impact.

Glen was central to Lajong’s plan, and in the 37th minute he helped his side double the advantage as he sent in a cross from the left for Tlang to head in.

The lead was three soon after the start of the second period as Japanese forward Matsugae put on his paces to beat the defender and shoot past Karanjit Singh on goal.

Glen would find his name on the score sheet, in the 64th minute, as he planted a shot from the left that took the goalkeeper by surprise and completed the rout.

Bagan Pip Mumbai

Former champions Mohun Bagan edged a gritty Mumbai FC 1-0 in another group C fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. Striker Christopher Chizoba struck the winner in the 27th minute, running on to a chipped pass from Katsumi Yusa to slot it neatly past the keeper.