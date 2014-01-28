India’s highest ranked singles player Somdev Devvarman (97) along with Davis Cupper Yuki Bhambri (171) headline a field of 32 in the PL Reddy Memorial ATP Challenger tennis tournament to be held here from Feb 3 to 8.



Five other Indians - Jeevan Nedunchezhian, Saketh Myneni, Sriram Balaji and Ramkumar Ramanathan - have been given wild card entry into the main draw of the event that offers a total prize-money of $50,000.



Among the foreign players, Russian Evgeny Donskoy (114), Radu Albot of Moldova (160), Illya Marchenko from Ukraine (162), Frenchman David Guez (176), Italy’s Thomas Fabbiano (179) and Slovak Blaz Rola (185) have received a direct entry.



Briefing the media here Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Tennis Association president MA Algappan said: “It is a privilege to conduct the event in memory of PL Reddy, a keen tennis lover and an able administrator. I am grateful to the Shriram Group for coming forward to be the Title Sponsor for this prestigious tournament being held in Chennai after 18 years.”

