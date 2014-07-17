CHENNAI: Less than a week is left for the 2014 Commonwealth Games to get underway and India’s artistic men gymnasts are yet to receive official confirmation or clearance about their participation. The Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) has not officially announced the whole composition of the five-member team and when they are expected to leave for Glasgow.

Unlike the rhythmic gymnasts, who have got their clearance and visa intact and are expected to leave on Thursday, the artistic gymnasts’ anxious wait continues.

One of the main reasons for this delay can be attributed to the controversy over the selection trials held in Ranchi from June 3 to 5.

Ashish Kumar and Rakesh Patra, who finished first and second, respectively, made the cut without any hassles. It was the selection of the other three gymnasts that stirred up a hornet’s nest. Ikraar Hasan (third) and Sanjeev Burman (fifth) were not selected, giving way to protests and transparency over the selection process.

When asked if they were yet to receive confirmation, Kumar distanced himself from the issue but confirmed the news.

“Yes, we are yet to get any official clearance. We don’t know when we would be leaving for the Games. An official visited the camp recently and when we asked him for details, he said that we were expected to leave on July 21. That was just an informal notification,” he said.

The delay on the part of the GFI is affecting the training of the gymnasts with some even suffering from depression. It is unknown why the federation is keeping them in suspense. Only after the official confirmation can the gymnasts get their kits ready and practice without any worries for the team event.

One of the coaches, who did not wish to be named, said that the federation should at least keep in mind the medal prospects.

“This affects the preparation of the medal prospects and then there is no point in crying over spilled milk when they return empty-handed. We had written to SAI and the sports ministry but haven’t been intimated as yet,” he said.

In 2010, Kumar created history by winning two medals at the Delhi Commonwealth Games. Expectations are high but given the circumstances, a repeat looks improbable thanks to the controversies surrounding the gymnasts. The first event of artistic gymnastics is on July 28.