KUALA LUMPUR: The Indian women's hockey team completed a memorable tour of Malaysia, handing the hosts a 6-0 series whitewash after notching up a 5-2 win in the last match here today.

The series against Malaysia was part of the team's groundwork for the Commonwealth Games to be held in Glasgow from July 23.

Today, the first goal for India came as early as in the third minute from the stick of Poonam Rani. No later in the 14th minute, Sunita Lakra beautifully converted a penalty corner into a brilliant goal.

Malaysia tried to reduce the margin in the 21st minute through a field goal. In the 28th minute, Anuradha put the ball in the net closely followed by Ritushah Arya who scored two back-to-back field goals in the 34th and 35th minute of the match.

This gave India a huge lead of 5-1 before the half time. In the second half, Malaysia scored their second goal in the 55th minute.

Malaysia managed to create a couple of opportunities in the dying minutes of the match but Indian defence restricted them from doing further damage.

The final whistle of the match blew announcing a well deserved triumph for the Indian Women. Team's midfielder and Captain Ritu Rani seemed excited on the win.

Commenting on the victory she said, "We have outperformed and swept the board against team Malaysia. I am extremely elated with the manner my team has performed all the way through - confident and consistent.

"The clean sweep has lifted our spirits to a new high. I am delighted we lived up to the expectations of our coaches, selectors and the people of our country."

Congratulating the team on their grand finish, Dr. Narinder Batra, Secretary General, Hockey India said the triphas served as a fine build-up to the CWG.

"A magnificent performance by our Women's team has made us proud and has lived up to the expectations. With the kind of momentum the team has generated, we are certain that this is a good step forward in preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2014 to be held in Glasgow (Scotland).

"On behalf of Hockey India, I would like to congratulate the team and the coaches on their splendid performance and a spectacular 6-0 finish in the tournament."