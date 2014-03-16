Aston Villa 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea's Premier League title challenge was thrown into chaos last night (Saturday) as they were reduced to nine-men, with manager Jose Mourinho also banished from the bench in injury-time as they slumped to defeat away to Aston Villa.

Willian was first to go, with Ramires then red-carded for a stamp on Karim El Ahmadi which provoked an angry reaction from the Villa bench. Mourinho's angry response saw Chris Foy then ordering him down the tunnel. Chelsea's anger will be stoked by the fact that Foy has now dismissed six of their players in his last eight matches officiating their matches.

Willian will have felt hard done by but Ramires had to go, while Villa triumphed through a fine goal from man-of-the-match Fabian Delph.

Suddenly, as Mourinho continued to maintain, Manchester City are in their slipstream and no longer dependent on goal difference should they win their games in hand.

Mourinho again failed to win at Villa Park - it is now three defeats and three draws at this stadium - which for such a serial achiever is remarkable.

Chelsea also felt hard done by after a Nemanja Matic effort was ruled out for offside - to add salt into their wounds, it was Delph who scored the only goal.

There was an easy superiority about the way Chelsea began the encounter but it was Villa who made the early mark: firstly with Nathan Baker's studs into Willian's thigh and then more positively as Christian Benteke headed over after a sharp break heavily involving Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Chelsea responded by constructing an opportunity for Fernando Torres who raced in only for Eden Hazard's cross to skim over the top of his head.

There was intent from both sides: Mourinho's line-up was matched by an equally positive approach from Paul Lambert, albeit one designed to counter quickly as Villa then did only for El Ahmadi to blaze over and the ball to run away from Benteke as he rushed forward to meet Andreas Weimann's pass.

Chelsea continued to dominate possession but were forced back by Villa with Agbonlahor and Benteke - quick and aggressive and willing to take the fight to the visitors - prominent and the home side showing more ambition than at many other times during this patchy campaign.

Once more it was not quite clicking for Torres who ran onto another clever through-ball, this time from Hazard, only to steer his right-footed shot into the crowded after, earlier, he had been hustled out and failed to find Oscar with an attempted cross. Then Torres was given another chance to shoot - only to again be met with a wall of defenders.

Benteke then went close at the other end. Villa broke and the ball fell to the Belgian striker who swiftly executed a half-volleyed scissor kick around Gary Cahill, but with Petr Cech scrambling across goal the shot narrowly cleared his far post.

Chelsea then believed they had fashioned the breakthrough with Matic bundling the ball into the net from a corner, but it was correctly, if belatedly, ruled out for a handball by the midfielder - much to Mourinho's apparent chagrin.

He was frustrated again soon after as Ramires threatened to burst through only to be hacked down by Joe Bennett - who was cautioned - prompting the Portuguese to demand greater punishment. Oscar sent the free kick into Guzan's arms.

Chelsea raised the tempo. There was more urgency and there was, also, nearly a goal as the ball once more flew across the Villa area - only for Hazard to collect, cut back and cross. El Ahmadi intervened but only sent the ball goalwards for Guzan to scoop out.

Villa were forced back. Their clearances were increasingly desperate, with Vlaar and Bennett hurriedly hoofing the ball away only for it be quickly returned into the area by a Chelsea team who again looked to rejuvenate themselves after a disappointing first-half performance.

Chelsea's eight goals in their last three league matches had all been scored in the second-half and there was an intensity to increase that tally, with Hazard's influence growing even if the Villa defence continued to stand firm.

As Chelsea's frustration grew - with another half-hearted Torres shot charged down - Villa broke and suddenly it was three against four with Agbonlahor, Benteke and Weimann combining. The latter returned the ball to Benteke but as the goal opened up for him he steered his first-time shot narrowly wide.

Mourinho had seen enough and hauled off the underperforming Torres and Oscar and there was soon another change - but this one was coated with controversy as Willian was shown a second yellow card, after being cautioned in the first-half, for a nudge on Delph as he ran towards the Chelsea goal.

Mourinho looked stunned. Suddenly Chelsea were faced with a test - and Villa also. Did they alter their approach to try and capitalise on having the extra player or did that now make them vulnerable to the counter-attack. With one such break Andre Schurrle was brought down by Vlaar on the area's edge - although it did not warrant John Terry then sprinting 60 yards to protest.

He was soon stunned as Villa scored. Delph broke again, feeding Marc Albrighton, and then ran on to meet the cross and deftly flicked it towards goal to beat Cech. In injury-time Cech deflected another Delph effort onto the crossbar before Ramires was also dismissed.

Aston Villa 4-3-3 Guzan 6; Bacuna 7, Bennett 5 (sub: Clark 79), Vlaar 7, Baker 6; Westwood 6, El Ahmadi 6, Delph 8; Benteke 7, Weimann 7, Agbonlahor 7 (Albrighton 75). Subs Steer, Sylla, Holt, Lowton, Robinson. Booked Bennett, Baker, Vlaar Benteke.

Chelsea 4-2-3-1 Cech 6; Ivanovic 5, Azpilicueta 6, Cahill 5, Terry 4; Matic 6, Ramires 5; Willian 5, Oscar 5 (Schurrle 67), Hazard 6; Torres 4 (Ba 67. Subs Lampard, Mikel, Salah, Schwarzer, Kalas. Sent Off Willian, Ramires

Referee Chris Foy (Liverpool)