The sport of Kabaddi is set for a major facelift with the launch of World Kabaddi League. The League follows the Formula 1 format and will be held across four continents from August to December. It is set to be inaugurated in New Delhi in June.

Pargat Singh, Commissioner World Kabaddi League, said, “After successfully executing four editions of Kabaddi World Cup in Punjab, we realised the need for a professional Kabaddi league which connects South Asians across the world with their traditional heritage. Matches in this League will be played in 14 cities in India, USA, Canada, UK and Australia.”

The former captain of the Indian hockey team added, “Each city will host at least one weekend. Each season of the League will be spread across a period of five months with matches being played on weekends which will be celebrated with a unique mix of entertainment events at each venue. Like IPL, team owners will buy the players and their will be a base price for the players. The auctions will be held in India every year.”

Raman Raheja, Chief Executive Officer of World Kabaddi League, said, “We have tried to model World Kabaddi League on the lines of Formula 1 as a touring sports property. We are very excited at the prospect of having several top Bollywood personalities, pop artists, international investors, corporate giants and NRIs as possible franchise owners.”

Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of World Kabaddi League, said, “In the northern region of the Indian sub-continent, Kabaddi is an extremely popular sport and the last four Kabaddi World Cups held in India bear testimony to the same. I am extremely proud to let the world know of India’s sporting prowess in the field of Kabaddi through World Kabaddi League. In its current form the League will be played across four continents with access to nearly 200 Kabaddi clubs across the world.” The official website of the league (http://www.worldkabaddileague.net/ ) was launched by Badal in New Delhi on Tuesday.