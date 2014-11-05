CHENNAI: Boxer Kavita Chahal enjoyed a golden run as she emerged winner in the Women’s National Championship in October but her joy was short-lived as she was informed by the Boxing India (BI) selection committee that she was not part of their plans for the World Women’s Boxing Championship from November 13-25.

However, much to the boxer’s delight, BI has had a change of heart and decided to take her to South Korea. BI secretary general Jay Kowli confirmed the news and said the national body took her past performances into consideration.

“We had a lot of off-the-ring issues in the past and we barely managed to conduct the national meet on short notice but our focus and concentration was entirely involved in the same. The selection committee had given their honest decision to discard her but we had to re-think. Taking Kavita’s past performances into consideration, we gave her the nod,” Kowli stated.

As the deadline to include her name in the list was already over, Kowli revealed that BI was actively involved in including the pugilist over the last three days and managed to get her Korea ticket with the help of Kishen Narsi, international boxing association (AIBA) executive member.

Kavita, who is ranked fourth in the world, was relieved. “For four days, I was feeling really unwell. I’m happy they have put faith in me,” the 28-year-old said.

The BI selection committee had earlier planned to withdraw two weight categories — heavyweight (+81kg) and light heavyweight (+75-81kg), reasoning that India didn’t stand much chance to bag medals in these categories. Thus, the Haryana boxer — who started her career in 2004 — was on the verge of being overlooked.

She did assert that although it would be a difficult trip, it wouldn’t deter her from winning a medal. “It will be tough but I’ve had a good run in the last few weeks. I’ve practised hard and my only target will be to clinch a medal,” she said.

Kavita has a wealth of experience on the international circuit. The pugilist, who was inspired to take up the sport by her father, won a bronze medal in her last outing at China in 2012. She also bagged a bronze in 2010.

Alongside the rest of the contingent, she is currently attending a camp at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.