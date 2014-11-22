In the 11 years since buying Chelsea FC in 2003, Roman Abramovich had, until this month, only been able to celebrate a profit once.

Despite considerable success on the pitch, in the boardroom the finances had looked somewhat bleak.

Historically, buying an English football club was akin to pouring money down the drain. Success has been measured by the state of your trophy cabinet, rather than the health of your balance sheet.

Mr Abramovich has invested well over pounds 1bn since he bought Chelsea in 2003. But, until this year, the Russian billionaire's club had made a profit just the once - and that was just a shade over pounds 1m in 2012.

But the Blues are back in the black to the tune of pounds 18.4m for the year to the end of June, and frontrunners in this year's Premier League championship at this stage in the season. So, has the west London club found the holy grail of football: sporting success combined with commercial profits?

Earlier this month, the club attributed its bumper profits to rising television rights, commercial sponsorship and what it called a "significant surplus on player sales".

For the first time in many seasons, Chelsea pursued a deliberate strategy to make a profit on outgoing players.

Buying low and selling high is nothing new in football; it has been the strategy for most of the league's smaller clubs when bigger teams come calling to poach their talent.

A crucial difference with Chelsea, however, has been that its sales don't seem to have had a detrimental impact on the quality or strength of their squad.

The Blues spent a healthy pounds 91.3m in the transfer window this summer, but managed to recoup pounds 85.2m from sales.

In generating revenue on footballers considered surplus to requirements, and investing in their team through the purchase of a smaller number of quality additions, Chelsea can finally boast the balanced books it has long aspired to.

The club's chairman, Bruce Buck, said of the results: "Our philosophy since Mr Abramovich acquired the club in 2003 has been to build upon success on the pitch. That is evident in the partnerships we signed and in our fan base growth, which contributed to the new record turnover figure and the profit made."

But if Chelsea hopes to sustain profits in the long term, it may have to either expand the capacity of its existing stadium at Stamford Bridge, or move to a new ground to generate higher ticket receipts. The club has already held talks about renting the home of English rugby, Twickenham, for a season as it considers redeveloping its current home, but any such moves would hurt Chelsea's profitability in the short term.

However, should Jose Mourinho's team manage to scoop up most of the silverware it is contending for this season, their on-pitch fortunes will likely attract more generous sponsors and hefty broadcasting fees. It's this virtuous circle, where success begets success, that remains the target for football's elite club owners.

As for the other teams in the top flight, profitability still remains the exception. Although the biggest Premier League clubs generate hundreds of millions in turnover, healthy and sustained profits are rare.

The introduction of the Financial Fair Play rules by European football's governing body should help limit the huge losses big clubs have been chalking up for some time. Clubs have to abide by a "break-even requirement", which will compel them to spend no more than they earn through ticket sales, TV rights and merchandising.

But even the biggest teams will find it difficult to meet the new spending limits if they can't manage to make things work on the field of play.

Earlier this week, Manchester United reported a fall in its quarterly revenues of nearly 10pc, a loss it attributed directly to its failure to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the mid-1990s, a timely lesson for Chelsea, and other clubs trying to emulate its dual success.