CHENNAI: Come Wednesday and Chennai’s wait for participation in a pan-India football tournament will end when last-minute entrants Chennaiyin FC take on hosts FC Goa in an ISL match at Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

This being the first match for both, the teams will start as unknown entities with some big names on the park and the sidelines. While Brazilian legend Zico is the coach of FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC have Italian World Cup winner Marco Materazzi, who left it unclear whether he would double up as player. Asked whether he would put his boots on, the defender said, “I will if needed, but won’t start tomorrow.”

The scorer of the equaliser in the 2006 World Cup final has a few big names to choose from, including Brazil’s 2010 World Cup star Elano, former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvetsre, Colombian striker John Stiven Mendonza, Serbian Bojan Djordjic and Spaniard Eduardo Silva.

On preparations, Materazzi said, “We have the best team. We had lesser time to train than others, but we have a squad full of professionals. I am confident about our chances.” Asked about the weather, he didn’t sound too worried. “It’s not easy but with time, we will manage.”

It’s not clear whether Silvestre would start either. “I’m not in my prime anymore but have had good sessions with the boys. I’ll try to perform to my best if I get the chance to play. There is a lot of excitement among the players,” said Silvestre.

Chennaiyin FC have an impressive arsenal of Indians and if the likes of Gourmangi Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Harmanjot Khabra, Denson Devadas and N P Pradeep combine well with the stars, this concoction has heady potential.

Tickets for the match have been sold out and FC Goa can pose a strong challenge, with former French star Robert Pires, Czech Republic’s Jan Seda and Miroslav Slepicka and Brazilian Andre Santos among their foreigners. They also have the Portuguese trio of Bruno Pinheiro, Miguel Pereira and Edgar Marcelino. Holicharan Narzary, Peter Carvalho and Rowilson Rodrigues are the Indians to watch.

“I’m happy the way boys are playing. They did well in three friendly matches which we won. I am looking forward to the match and hoping to collect three points,” said Zico, who had come to India twice earlier as coach of Japan.