BANGALORE: Abhishek Jha’s second straight 66 on his home course propelled him into the lead after round two of the Asian Development Tour’s TAKE Solutions India Masters 2014. Bangalore-based Jha has a tally of 12-under-132 at the halfway stage of the $ 70,000 event being played at Eagleton — The Golf Resort near Bangalore. Sweden’s Nils Floren shot an immaculate 10-under-62 to be placed second at 11-under-133.

The cut was declared at five-over-149. Fifty-two professionals and one amateur made the cut.

Jha, lying third after round one, started day two on a positive note with birdie conversions from 10 to 12 feet on the first and fourth. The highlight of Abhishek’s round was an eagle on the par-5 seventh where he hit the green in two before sinking a 12-footer. The 27-year-old then capitalized on the par-5 10th with another birdie.

He got himself out of trouble on the 17th with a terrific low approach shot through the trees. The shot landed six feet from the cup and earned him his final birdie of the day.

Scores: Abhishek Jha (IND) (66, 66) 132; Nils Floren (SWE) (71,62) 133; Chikkarangappa S (IND) (64, 70) 134; Khalin Joshi (IND) (67, 69) 136; Deepinder Singh Kullar (IND) (67, 69) 136; C Muniyappa (IND) (69, 68) 137; Niall Turner (IRE) (67, 70) 137; M Dharma (IND) (67, 71) 137.