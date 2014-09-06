CHENNAI: “Country always comes first,” he said in an unflinching manner before adding, “If they tell me to go, I will.” That was Ramkumar Ramanathan’s response when asked if was ready to play two big tournaments in the coming weeks.

The 19-year-old, who has been included as reserve for the first time in India’s Davis Cup squad for the World Group playoff against Serbia, might get a look-in for the Asian Games after doubts over the participation of Rohan Bopanna and Leander Paes.

“It’s up to the selectors to decide if they want me or not. I cannot choose. The Asian Games happens only in four years but the Davis Cup is equally big. I am always up for any challenge,” he added.

Ramkumar’s focus, however, is on the Serbia tie as he heads to Bangalore on Sunday. “It feels very good to be chosen for such a big occasion, that too against a team like Serbia. I have been training really hard and getting ready for the D-day. I am also working on my endurance levels, for there will be five-setters and if given a chance, I must be fit to rise to the challenge,” he said.

How daunting is the fact that Novak Djokovic might play? “He is a big player but as our coach (Anand Amritraj) says, if we manage to win even one of our singles tie on the first day, the pressure will increase on them, including Djokovic. It’s going to be tough, but we stand a good chance, considering it’s going to be in Bangalore and we have immense home support.”

The Chennai lad broke into the top-300 for the first time last week to be ranked 298 and feels that with a little more effort, he would be soon able to make it to the main squad.

“All I need to do is keep improving my rankings by playing more tournaments, tough ones. I have decided I will participate in more Challengers and if I am consistent, it won’t be long before I am given a look-in for the main squad.”

On the controversy over the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association slamming the All Indian Tennis Federation for ignoring the state’s players, Ramkumar said, “I don’t want to get into all this. If I am called to play, I will definitely play.”