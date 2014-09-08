CHENNAI: In a final that went to the wire, Egypt managed to down reigning champions Great Britain 2-1 and clinch gold in the mixed team event of the World University Squash championship here on Sunday. This is the third time that Egypt is lifting the team title, the last being in 2008.

In the first match, Egypt’s Farah Megid took on women’s champion Camilla Tomlinson and the talented Briton clawed back from two games down to level at 2-2. Millie, as her teammates call her, held on for a 9-11, 7-11, 13-11, 11-8, 5-11 win.

With Great Britain one up, the pressure was on Mazen Sabri to keep Egypt afloat. And the men’s champion quelled Edward Charlton’s challenge to prevail 10-12, 11-5, 5-11, 12-10, 11-4. Zahed Mohammed then sealed the title triumph with another hard fought win over Joel Patrick Makin.

Results: Final: Egypt bt Great Britain 2-1 (Farah Abdel Megid lost to Camilla Tomlinson 9-11, 7-11, 13-11, 11-8, 5-11; Mazen Sabri bt Edward Charlton 10-12, 11-5, 5-11, 12-10, 11-4; Zahed Mohammad bt Joel Patrick Makin 11-5, 9-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8). Third place: Malaysia bt South Africa 2-1.