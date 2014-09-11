JOHANNESBURG: A South African court will announce its verdict Thursday on athlete Oscar Pistorius, accused in the shooting death of his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, officials said Wednesday.



The sentence hearing is expected to get underway at 9.30 a.m. Thursday in the final proceedings of a trial that began last March 3 at the Pretoria High Court. Pistorius maintains he had fired his gun in a panic, believing it was a thief who had entered his house.



Prosecutor Gerrie Nel accused Pistorius of maintaining two different and contradictory versions on the death of his girlfriend Steenkamp, Feb 14 last year. Nel contradicted Pistorius's version that he panicked due to an intruder.



Nel has accused Pistorius of deliberately shooting Steenkamp due to disagreements between the couple witnessed by several of their neighbours, and has demanded his conviction, which may lead to life imprisonment.



Pistorius is also being tried for illegal possession of a firearm.



During the trial, the defence said the athlete's disability explained his reaction to the belief an intruder had entered his house, in a country with high crime rates like South Africa.



The sprinter had both his legs amputated when he was a baby due to a genetic problem, and runs on two prosthetic legs.



The defendant will once again be supported by his family in the court.



June Steenkamp, mother of the deceased model who at the time of her death was 29, will also be attending.



The trial, which is now drawing to a close, began Mar 3 and has attracted worldwide media attention.



Pistorius, 27, was the first athlete with artificial limbs to participate in the Olympics. He took part in the London Games in 2012.