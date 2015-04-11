Louis van Gaal has warned his Manchester United players to "control emotion" during tomorrow's (Sunday's) derby clash against Manchester City to avoid suffering the same red-card fate which contributed to last November's defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Van Gaal, who admitted it would be a "dream" to end United's four-game losing streak against City to move four points clear of the champions, saw his team play with 10 men for 51 minutes of the 1-0 defeat by Manuel Pellegrini's men earlier this season following Chris Smalling's dismissal for two yellow cards. Smalling's red card was one of five issued to United this season. "I have started our preparation with the red card," Van Gaal said. "Control of emotions is a talent of a player. I hope after all the red cards we have had - it is a record in my career - that we do not get any more."

Van Gaal confirmed neither Robin van Persie nor Luke Shaw will be fit enough to start tomorrow. City travel to Old Trafford with captain Vincent Kompany facing a fitness test on a hamstring injury today.

Despite his side having lost seven of 16 games in 2015, Pellegrini insists City are not in crisis and that he has no concerns over his future as manager. "You can't talk about something which is not your decision, but if you ask me why I'm not afraid - there are two things in my whole career - I'm not a coward and not afraid. We are not a disaster and we are not a mess. We are doing a lot of things well."