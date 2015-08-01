RIO DE JANEIRO: In a bid to defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's title, unbeaten bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will lock horns against Bethe Correia here.

After the interim featherweight title fight between Ireland's Conor McGregor and local lad Chad Mendes in Las Vegas on July 12 lived up to the hype, the focus now shifts to the women's draw in the Mixed Martial Arts event.

Rousey, the women's 135-pound champion, won ten out of her 11 fights in the first round itself and during her Olympic judo career she won a bronze medal in 2008.

Rousey, 28, said, "I'm going to beat Bethe in the most fantastic and entertaining way possible."

Brazilian fighter Bethe, 32, who is also unbeaten is not too worried about the opposition as she is hell bent on following her mother's advice.

"My mother told me the same thing. 'Please, finish this fight in 10 seconds. Knock her out, break her jaw'," Correia told the media.

"I'm not worried.I don't have to respect anything she's going to do in there because I'm going to be imposing my game and overcome anything that she can do in there," she added.

In May 2015, Correia made some personal comments saying that she hopes Rousey doesn't commit suicide after losing,

which was indicative to her father's suicide.

"My father will be with me the day I hand you the comeuppance you deserve," Rousey tweeted to Correia.

For the Indian MMA fans, the match will be broadcast live tomorrow at 7:30 am on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Kix.