MANCHESTER: Manchester United kicked off the new Premier League season with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham on Saturday, after an own goal by Kyle Walker handed the points to Louis van Gaal's new-look side.

Kyle prodded the ball into his own net in the 22nd minute as the Spurs defender tried to deny United captain Wayne Rooney an easy scoring opportunity.

It was one of very few chances in a scrappy game at a sunlit Old Trafford, with Spurs' hopes of an equalizer coming mainly in the closing minutes with two shots from attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen.

United started with four new signings, with Sergio Romero in goal after coach Louis van Gaal decided that Real Madrid target David de Gea was not in the right frame of mind to play.