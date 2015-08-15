The Indo-Swiss combination hardly broke sweat as they vanquished their opponents 6-2, 6-3. | (File/AP)

TORONTO: Top seeds Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis eased into the semifinals of the WTA Rogers Cup, following a straight-set win over Taipei pair of Hao-Ching Chan and Yung-Jan Chan, here.

The Indo-Swiss team beat the unseeded rivals 6-4 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the USD 2,513,000 Premier hard court tournament.

Sania and her Swiss partner saved two of the three break points they faced in the match that lasted one hour and 10 minutes. Taipei team committed four doubles faults to none of the superior rivals, who broke them four times.

They will now fight it out against the fourth seeded pair of Caroline Garcia and Katarina Srebotnik for a place in the final.