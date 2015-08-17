LONDON: Australian golfer Jason Day clinched his first major title after finishing at a record score of 20 under par at the US PGA Championship on Monday.

The 27-year-old became the first golfer ever to record the best ever total at a major and finished with a five-under 67 at Whistling Straits, the BBC reported.

Jordan Spieth, the reigning Masters and US Open champion, finished three strokes behind in second place and in the process dethroned Rory McIlroy as the top-ranked golfer in the world.

Branden Grace of South Africa finished third on 15 under, behind fourth-placed Justin Rose, who finished at 14 under.

Meanwhile, McIlroy fired a closing round of 69 to finish 17th at nine under par.