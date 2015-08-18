BUENOS: Argentina coach Gerardo Martino named a full-strength squad for his team's September friendlies against Bolivia and Mexico.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Javier Mascherano and Carlos Tevez were included in Martino's 24 man squad on Monday, Xinhua reported.

Media reports had suggested Messi might miss the matches after being criticised for his performance in Argentina's Copa America final loss to Chile last month.

Martino told journalists after the match that he would have stopped playing for Argentina "a long time ago" if he were Messi, due to the constant criticism levelled at him.

The Albiceleste will meet Bolivia in Houston on September 4 and Mexico in Dallas four days later.

Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchcester United), Nahuel Guzman (Club Tigres).

Defenders: Agustin Marchesin (Santos Laguna), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Facundo Roncaglia (Genoa), Ezequiel Garay (Zenit), Nicolas Otamendi (Valencia), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Milton Casco (Newell's Old Boys), Martin Demichelis (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Ramiro Funes Mori (River Plate), Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Javier Pastore (PSG), Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur), Roberto Pereyra (Juventus), Fernando Gago (Boca Juniors), Angel Di Maria (PSG).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Carlos Tevez (Boca Juniors), Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli), Ezequiel Lavezzi (PSG).