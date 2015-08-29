Home Sport

Modi Pays Tribute to Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his 110th birth anniversary, on the National Sports Day.

Published: 29th August 2015 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2015 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Modi-Appeal-PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | (File/PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his 110th birth anniversary and extended best wishes to all sports enthusiasts across the country on the occasion of the National Sports Day.

"Best wishes to sports enthusiasts and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day. May sports and sportsman spirit shine in India," he said in a tweet.

"Congrats to sportspersons and coaches who will be honoured with various sports awards. We are proud of their efforts and contribution to sports," he added.

A few sportspersons and coaches will be honoured with the National Sports Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Saturday. National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29.

Dhyan Chand, born on August 29, 1905 was an Indian field hockey player, who is widely considered the greatest hockey player of all time

The legendary hockey player won gold medals for India at the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympics.

Known as "The Wizard" for his superb ball control, Dhyan Chand played his final international match in 1948. He scored over 400 goals during his international career.

Dhyan Chand died on December 3, 1979.

