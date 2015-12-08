PARIS: French club Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) coach Laurent Blanc has said he regrets the failure of his side to score against Real Madrid away at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, despite his side having already secured qualification for the Champions League knockout stages as Group A runners-up.

PSG were beaten 0-1 at Madrid on November 4. PSG are second in Group A with 10 points from five matches, three behind Real Madrid.

"The fact that we will not finish first in our group is down to our lack of efficiency in attack against Real Madrid. I hope we will not come to regret this game later on in the tournament," Blanc said in a press conference on Monday held on the eve of PSG's clash against Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk in final round of the group stage.

PSG face Shakhtar in a Champions League match on Tuesday.

"We have benefited from the experience we have gained over the past few years. The gap with the big clubs is smaller than before. Hopefully we can completely close it one day," Blanc added.

The coach also said he will take advantage of qualifying to the next round by implementing a rotation policy amidst several injury problems in the squad.