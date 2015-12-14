Home Sport

Striker Costa Will be in Chelsea for Three More Years: Mourinho

Published: 14th December 2015 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2015 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Diego Costa_Mourinho_AFP

Chelsea's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (R) with Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Diego Costa (L). |AFP

By IANS

LONDON: Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho on Monday said striker Diego Costa would be at the club for three more years despite the fact that the Spaniard wants to return to Atletico Madrid.

After Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Porto in Champions League a few days back, Costa said he wants to go back to the La Liga, following on the footsteps of defender Filipe Luis who went back to Atletico after a season's stint with Chelsea.

"He is happy here and Diego is another one who has three years on his contract and I see him staying at Chelsea for three more years, no problem," Mourinho was quoted as saying by goal.com.

"Diego said that in football you never know. Filipe Luis was one example. He could say also Fernando Torres as another example."

"Atletico is a great club. Madrid is a great city. La Liga is a very good league so why not a player with 27-years-old not to think that in football it is possible to be back. I see no problem."

"Didier Drogba was here for 10 years. I don’t see Diego playing until he’s 37."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp