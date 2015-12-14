Striker Costa Will be in Chelsea for Three More Years: Mourinho

IANS By

LONDON: Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho on Monday said striker Diego Costa would be at the club for three more years despite the fact that the Spaniard wants to return to Atletico Madrid.



After Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Porto in Champions League a few days back, Costa said he wants to go back to the La Liga, following on the footsteps of defender Filipe Luis who went back to Atletico after a season's stint with Chelsea.



"He is happy here and Diego is another one who has three years on his contract and I see him staying at Chelsea for three more years, no problem," Mourinho was quoted as saying by goal.com.



"Diego said that in football you never know. Filipe Luis was one example. He could say also Fernando Torres as another example."



"Atletico is a great club. Madrid is a great city. La Liga is a very good league so why not a player with 27-years-old not to think that in football it is possible to be back. I see no problem."



"Didier Drogba was here for 10 years. I don’t see Diego playing until he’s 37."