BERLIN: Germany's football association promised a package worth millions of euros to secure a crucial vote from disgraced official Jack Warner for its bid to host the 2006 World Cup, Der Spiegel said.

The news magazine -- which in October broke the story alleging Germany bought votes to secure hosting rights for the tournament -- said it has seen a contract detailing perks that the Trinidad and Tobago official and the association he headed would be given by the German football association (DFB).

Warner was president of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation (CONCACAF), and he was among an initial group of 14 people indicted last May on racketeering, bribery and money laundering charges by the US Attorney General.

The DFB has admitted to the existence of a deal but has said it was only a draft.

Der Spiegel said that incentives offered by Germany to the ex-CONCACAF chief included 1,000 World Cup tickets of the most expensive category that Warner would be able to sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A "contact person" would get $240,000 for the deal, according to the report.

In addition, $4 million worth of merchandising including Adidas footballs, bags and shoes would be sent to the Caribbean.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich were also allegedly involved.

Franz Beckenbauer was the club's president at the time, and under the alleged contract, Bayern were expected to train for three weeks every year with a CONCACAF team.

The DFB would take charge of the printing of tickets for up to eight qualification games, as well as the production of 30,000 Trinidad and Tobago flags.