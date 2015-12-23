The footballer has scored 281 goals in 267 matches for Real Madrid. AP

MADRID: Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wished fans a Merry Christmas via a video posted on the internet showing his house in Madrid.

"Curious to see my house in Madrid? Take a look! Merry Christmas to all!" he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday that includes a video tour of his Madrid mansion, valued at 7 million euros ($7.6 million).

Ronaldo receives the camera at the door of his house and accompanies it through the main rooms of his luxurious residence, Efe reported.

"My (bed)room is one of the most important things in my life. I need to rest good, so this is where I sleep," the Portuguese football icon says in the video.

Finally, the former Manchester United player reaches the garden, decorated with Christmas trees, including a large swimming pool and a soccer field.