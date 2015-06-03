Jakarta: Saina Nehwal disposed of Nichaon Jindapon's challenge in straight games, but P V Sindhu crashed out of the Indonesian Open Super Series badminton tournament following a close first-round defeat, here on Wednesday.

Saina got the better of her Thai opponent 21-16, 21-18 in 35 minutes. Sindhu's defeat, though, prevented an all-Indian second-round clash as both the Indian girls are in the bottom half.

Sindhu lost her gruelling first round 21-16, 15-21, 14-21 to Chinese Taipei's Ya Ching Hsu in 49 minutes. Saina will now take on Ching Hsu for a place in the quarterfinals.

In the men's singles, Parupalli Kashyap overcame Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-17, 21-7 in just 29 minutes to advance to the second round. The World No 14 next faces fifth-seed Korean Wan Ho Son.

Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth will open his campaign against Danish Hans-Kristian Vittin, ranked 15th in the world.

In the women's doubles, Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa will open their campaign against Taipei's Ya Ching Hsu and Yu Po Pai.