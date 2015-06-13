SANTIAGO: Argentina forward Carlos Tevez on Saturday said one who does not love his countryman and star striker Lionel Messi does not understand football at all.

"I believe people do love Messi because he’s Argentine and because he's the best in the world," Tevez was quoted as saying by Copa America's official site in an interview.

"He who doesn’t love Messi knows nothing about football. I don’t know what’s going on in their heads," he said.

The 31-year-old Juventus hitman also believes slimming down in recent years has made him a better footballer and adds that Barcelona star Messi too has benefited from losing a few kilos.

"I'm eight kilos lighter," he said. "I think I am better physically, better emotionally and better in football terms. I am a better player than I was before," he said.

"Messi is still the same. But what has changed is that he has three or four kilos less than before. That means he has more desire, it changes your state of mind, it changes everything.

"I believe he is in his best moment," concluded Tevez.