Visakhapatnam: Kerala with 84 points lifted the overall championship at the 34th National Junior taekwondo meet that concluded at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Port Stadium here today.

Karnataka with 75 points secured the second place.

In the team placings, Haryana with 52 points secured the first place in the men's category, followed by Karnataka (43) and Assam (36) in second and third spots, respectively.

In the women's section, Bihar with 66 points got first place, Kerala with 50 secured second and Assam with 37 points finished third.

Goa in the men's section and Maharashtra in women's category were declared as the 'best fighting spirit' teams of the championship.