HYDERABAD: Sixth seed Carolina Marin of Spain shattered Saina Nehwal’s dreams, when she beat the Olympic bronze medallist to win her maiden All England women’s singles title at Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham on Sunday.

The 21-year-old world champion, who has never won a Super Series title, lost the first game, but rallied to win 16-21, 21-14, 21-7. Coming in to the match with a 0-3 record against Saina, Marin turned the tables with an astonishing display of aggressive badminton that left the Indian disheartened. It was so close but yet so far for Saina. She failed to emulate Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand’s feats of winning the All England title, although she did manage to become the first Indian woman to reach the final.

Saina, who had defeated Carolina in the finals of the Syed Modi International championship at Lucknow early this year, started as the hot favourite. But Marin was all aggression, full of energy and dominated play. There was sublime skill, precision and power on show. Saina, who looked in good touch on her way to the final, started confidently. The Indian played her usual attacking game, racing off to a 19-11 lead. But there began Marin’s fightback. She showed glimpses of her skill as she saved seven points, but Saina closed the first game.

It was a different story in the second game although Saina led 11-6 at the break. On resumption, Marin began to play more confidently. She pushed Saina back and began to dominate the game at the net. The nervous Saina, on the other hand, made uncharacteristic errors. The Spaniard began to find her length and took the game away from the tentative Saina. After drawing at 12-all, Marin increased the gap to 17-14 with the help of better placement and accurate strokes. She moved into a six-game point advantage with a smash and then roared back into the contest. Marin virtually blew away Saina in third game.

Marin Drive

1 This is Marin’s first victory over Saina. She had three meetings in the past against the Indian, without success.

16 The World No 6 Spaniard is the first woman since 1999 to win the title after losing the opening game.

1 Carolina Marin is the first Spaniard ever to win the All England crown.

Career Highs

2014 | April: At 21, Marin became the youngest European world champion ever.

2014 | October: Marin beat China’s Li Xuerui in the World Championships singles final, to become the first spaniard to lift the title.