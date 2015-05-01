MADRID: Lionel Messi and his partner Antonella Roccuzzo are expecting a second child.

Messi placed a black and white photograph of his son Thiago tenderly kissing Roccuzzo's belly on his official Instagram account.

The caption says, "Expecting you eagerly."

The Barcelona and Argentina superstar adds, "Thiagui, mom and dad, we love you."

Thiago was born to the Argentine couple in February 2012.