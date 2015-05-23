F1 Promotes Alcohol 'Every Five Seconds'

The Daily Telegraph By

The head of Formula One's governing body was strongly condemned for his stance on alcohol sponsorship in the sport, after a new study found there was a reference to drinks brands every five seconds in last year's Monaco Grand Prix.

F1 was also warned that its lucrative drinks deals may already be in breach of European Union directives, but the coalition of charities saved its severest criticism for Jean Todt, the FIA president.

The study, conducted by Eurocare, found the 500 million-strong audience for motor racing's showpiece event in Monte Carlo was shown an alcohol brand on average more than 11 times a minute.

In the 2014 race itself there were nearly 1,200 references, the majority on track-side signage. It is believed to be the highest level of exposure in any global sport.

The intervention is the latest in a series of moves to try to ban alcohol sponsorship in F1, reminiscent of how tobacco was outlawed a decade ago.

It would spell even more misery for the sport's cash-strapped teams. Force India, McLaren and Williams all have prominent relationships with drinks companies.

While the teams do not come in for much direct criticism - through their Johnnie Walker association, McLaren have made continued efforts to promote a 'do not drink and drive' message - it is Todt's alleged "conflict of interest" which has prompted so much anger.

Eurocare said that when it contacted Todt in December about alcohol sponsorship he "claimed no responsibility for the matter".

However, since then the Frenchman has been given a job as United Nations Special Envoy for road safety by Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon.

This conflicting capacity has infuriated the road safety lobby and driven them to vocally target Formula One. A letter signed by 108 road safety and transport organisations in 50 countries, sent to the UN, said there are "multiple conflicts of interest" in Todt's promotion.

"It is akin to appointing the head of a tobacco company as UN Special Envoy for Cancer," they added.

While it is not beyond debate, the authors of the report say there is a "strong and consistent link" between exposure to drinks marketing and increased alcohol consumption, particularly among young people.

Mariann Skar, the secretary general of Eurocare, said: "The amount of alcohol-related exposure in F1 settings is extreme by anyone's standards. There seems to be a lack of recognition within the F1 community about their responsibility when showing alcohol adverts every five seconds to an audience of 500 million viewers."

Katherine Brown, director the Institute of Alcohol Studies UK, added: "Alcohol sponsorship of motorsport generates seriously mixed messages about drink driving and road safety, and contradicts the spirit of current EU rules on alcohol advertising."

The chance of an immediate ban seems unlikely, but the cogs of European bureaucracy are clearly moving in that direction.

Just across the border from Monaco in France, it is already outlawed.

Had Labour won the election in Britain, the party had developed plans to ban alcohol advertising in sport in the UK, but with the Conservatives still in power, such a move is not on the agenda.