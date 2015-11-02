Former soccer player Ronaldo, of Brazil, shows the ticket displaying the country's name Italy during the Preliminary Draw of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP)

NEW DELHI: Brazilian football legend Ronaldo could soon make his maiden whistle-stop visit to India as he has been invited by his former national and Real Madrid teammate Roberto Carlos to be the special guest in one of the Delhi Dynamos' ISL games.

Carlos is the marquee manager cum player of Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Delhi Dynamos, whose match against NorthEast United here tomorrow will be watched by star British boxer Amir Khan.

It was learnt that Carlos, who is a very good friend of the 39-year-old Ronaldo, regarded as one the best strikers the game has seen, talk regularly over phone with him.

"Roberto Carlos and Ronaldo are like best friends. Carlos calls him every day and invited him to see Dynamos play," said Renatta Millington, Delhi Dynamos' media manager, who also doubles up as the Portuguese speaking Carlos' translator.

Asked if Ronaldo is interested in visiting India, Millington responded in positive.

Ronaldo and Carlos were part of the Brazilian team that triumphed in the 2002 World Cup four years after their humiliating loss in the final of the 1998 showpiece event.

Carlos and Ronaldo were also the integral part of Real Madrid's famed Galacticos squad.