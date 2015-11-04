LONDON: A month ago, Serena Williams announced that she would play no more competitive tennis in 2015. In a statement, she cited the need to heal fully from injuries to her -elbow, her knee - and "after a certain match in Flushing, my heart".

The implication of this vague but artistically worded message was that Williams was feeling burned out after her so-near-yet-so-far -pursuit of the calendar grand slam.

Yesterday, though, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou clarified the picture when he revealed that her knees have nearly run out of cartilage, opening her up to the threat of a career-ending stress fracture.

"The cartilage is not gone, not all of it, but a big part," said Mouratoglou, speaking in his new role as an ambassador for Maui Jim sunglasses. "She has bone bruises and if you keep on playing with this for too long, the next step is a stress fracture. At her age, her career could really be in danger if she went too far and got more injured like Rafa [Nadal] did. He kept on playing with the same problem and then it got worse and he had to stop for almost a year. We don't want this to happen. She is 34. If she has to stop for a year, it is really bad for her."

As Williams pushes for the extra titles that would carry her past -Steffi Graf's total of 22 grand slams (one step ahead of her own 21) and up to Margaret Court's 24, she will have to construct her schedule with these weary joints in mind. E-specially as chronic knee pain may have been a factor in the last match of her season: the 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 -defeat by Roberta Vinci in the US Open semi-final.

"The first thing she said when she came to the court [to warm up before the match against Vinci] was 'My knees hurt so much today'," -explained Mouratoglou, who teamed up with Williams in the summer of 2012. "So she was really struggling to move. And the tension went to another level. I take my -responsibility on that because I couldn't find a way to make her handle it better."

Does the Williams-Mouratoglou relationship extend beyond the professional? Maria Sharapova claimed as much when she attacked her rival in a feisty press conference before Wimbledon two years ago. Yet it is believed that the pair have been no more than colleagues since the early part of this season.

"I didn't speak to her for 15 days after the US Open," said Mouratoglou. "Because I'm representing tennis, and after something like this, you have to see people who don't represent tennis. I didn't force it. I know her and I understand that she needs a break. She wouldn't have responded anyway, because she doesn't want to talk when she's depressed."

Asked whether Williams had taken to her bed for several days after the Vinci match - a characteristic response to significant defeats - Mouratoglou replied, "I don't know but I'm sure [she did]. The reaction was quite strong. She was really, -really affected, which is normal when you are Serena. She does -everything with 100 per cent of her heart. When you do so, you are more -disappointed when you don't reach your goal."

Meanwhile, Andy Murray has suggested that Aljaz Bedene should win his appeal to represent Great Britain in the Davis Cup, even though he previously played for Slovenia. A new rule was brought in at the start of the year preventing players from switching nationality within the Davis Cup. However, ahead of his opening match in the Paris Masters today against Croatian prodigy Borna Coric, Murray said: "He handed in all his forms before Christmas last year. It isn't his fault that the rules changed and that the process has taken almost a year. I think he should [win his appeal]."

Bedene's second appeal against the ruling will be heard on Nov 17 and success would probably catapult him into the Davis Cup final against Belgium 10 days later.