KUWAIT: Ace shooter Jitu Rai won India's first senior medal at the 13th Asian Shooting Championship, finishing second behind Korea's Park Daehun in the finals of the men's 50m pistol here today.

Park shot a finals world and Asian record score of 199.2 to clinch the gold medal. Jitu finished with a finals score of 189.5, in the process beating his long-time rivals Jin Jongoh of Korea and Vladimir Issachenko of Kazakhstan.

Jitu qualified for the finals in 7th position with a score of 555. Prakash Nanjappa finished 11th in qualifying with a score of 553, while Omkar Singh finished 24th with 545.

In the 10m air rifle junior men's event, India's Akhil Sheoran won a silver medal and Prashant won a bronze respectively. Xuechao Qian of China won the gold in the event.

Akhil and Prashant also teamed up with Pratik Borse to win the team silver in the event. In the 10m air rifle senior event for men, India's Satyendra Singh finished 5th in the finals.

N Gayathri won the day's fifth medal for India when she bagged the silver in the junior women's 50m rifle prone event with a score of 614.6. The gold went to Iran's Fatemeh Karamzadeh who finished with 617.3. Another Iranian Najmeh Khidmati won the bronze in the event. The trio of Gayathri, Srinithi Venkatesh and Sonika also won India a silver medal in the team event for the competition shooting a combined total of 1830.

The seventh medal of the day was won by the 10m air rifle men's youth team comprising Satyajeet Kandhol, Gajendra Rai and Babu Mithiliesh who bagged the team bronze.

Among the senior women, Kuheli Gangulee finished 4th in the 50m rifle prone event while Lajja Gauswami finished 9th and Elizabeth Susan Koshy finished 20th in the final standings. The trio also combined to finish 4th in the team competition of the same event.

In the women's 25m pistol, Heena Sidhu, Gauri Sheoran and Annu Raj Singh could not qualify for the finals.