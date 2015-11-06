CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is firmly in contention for a berth in the knockout round of Ranji Trophy, but there are areas they need to address. While some of the batsmen have got runs in turns, the lower middle order is yet to click as a unit.

R Prasanna, known for his ability to rally with the tail, is out of contention for the match against Andhra starting here on Saturday due to injury. R Sathish is his replacement. With Vijay Shankar too missing the first three games due to injury and playing his first game against Railways, this area is not settled yet. Vijay and Sathish will be under pressure against Mohd Kaif’s Andhra, who have lost the last two matches to be sixth in the nine-team group with nine points from five matches. TN are third with 15 from four.

“Prasanna is an experienced guy, who is sadly out with injury. He may not have been that consistent as of late, but got good starts and was slowly getting into the groove. He got 70 against MP, a typical Prasanna innings. So there was nothing to worry and we expected a big innings against Andhra. But Sathish is a good choice,” said TN coach M Sanjay.

Sathish, who is seen as a one-day specialist, is not short on experience. “I also relish challenges. I hope I will be able to help the team’s cause,” said Sathish. The seasoned campaigner can bowl and is a brilliant catcher close to the bat. “Sathish has the ability to play according to the situation. He has the experience and his ability to bowl also gives us options. His fielding (at any position) is a bonus,” said Sanjay.

“Vijay is one of the best emerging talents in the country. He has always done well at Chepauk and his contribution will be crucial for us,” added Sanjay. The fact that there was no youngster to replace Prasanna is another concern. “Batting lower down the order and with the tail is not easy. Washington Sundar, Kaushik Gandhi are talented and can be groomed for future,” said the former Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper.

Sundar in Probables: TN’s Washington Sundar is among 20 probables for a U-19 tournament featuring India, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to be played in Kolkata from Nov 20-30.