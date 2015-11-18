NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday paved way for the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) to hold the fourth Test of the India-South Africa series after issuing a directive to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to provide the capital’s cricket body the provisional clearance to host the game at Feroz Shah Kotla next month.

HC also appointed Justice Mukul Mudgal to oversee the affairs of the international match, which starts from December 3.

However, DDCA needs to get a no-objection certificate from the excise department of the Delhi government before hosting the final Test match of the four-match series. As per Excise department, DDCA owes it 24.46 crores as entertainment tax.

The issue relating to entertainment tax will be taken up for discussion tomorrow before the court issues a final order.

In the meantime, the court has asked the DDCA to get mandatory clearances from the various civic bodies.

Earlier on Tuesday, a three-member committee constituted by the Delhi Government had recommended the BCCI to suspend the DDCA over the allegations of financial irregularities within the capital's cricket administration.