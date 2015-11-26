Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals and set up two more as Real Madrid weathered a late Shakhtar Donetsk revival to win 4-3 in Lviv, Ukraine. Real had already qualified for the knockout stages, but the victory ensured they will finish top of Group??A while defeat ended Shakh-tar's slim qualifying hopes.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with an 18th-minute header off a flick from Gareth Bale, before assisting first Luka Modric and then Dani Carvajal for goals in the space of three second-half minutes.

The second goal by Ronaldo came in the 70th minute to make it 4?0 before the Shakhtar comeback began. First Alex Teixeira scored from the penalty spot before Dentinho's header cut the deficit to 4-2. Teixeira struck again in the 88th minute but Real held on.

Atletico Madrid eased through to the round of 16 with a game to spare and eliminated Galatasaray when Antoine Griezmann's double secured a 2-0 home win against the Turkish side in Group C. Atle-tico, runners-up in 2014, needed a draw to progress and their win at the Calderon stadium put them level on 10 points at the top of the group with Benfica and ahead of the Portuguese club on goal difference.

Benfica, who host Atletico in the sixth and final round of games next month when top spot will be up for grabs, fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at the Kazakh side Astana. Galatasaray have four points in third place, with Astana on three in fourth.

Griezmann put Diego Simeone's Atletico ahead in the 13th minute when he was left unmarked and headed a Gabi cross firmly past the goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Gabi was again the provider for the France forward's second in the 65th minute, a tap in from close range that snuffed out any hopes of a Galatasaray comeback.

If was a historic first Champions League win for Borussia Monchen-gladbach as their 4-2 home victory against Sevilla ended the Spanish club's hopes of reaching the knock-out phase. A brace by Lars Stindl, plus goals from Fabian Johnson and Raffael capped the German side's win which lifted them off the bottom of Group D.