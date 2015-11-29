BENGALURU: Still recuperating from a foot injury, World championship silver medallist Saina Nehwal today exuded confidence of regaining her fitness ahead of the prestigious BWF World Superseries Finals to be held in Dubai from December 9.

"Still I am on the way to recovery. It is not hundred per cent. I am just doing my recovery and I hope to soon recover from my injury and then, I will speak about my preparations (for the World Super series)," she told PTI.

More than a week ago, World No. 2 Saina underwent a scan to diagnose her Achilles tendon problems and was prescribed rest for a couple of weeks.

The Indian ace, who finished runners-up at the China Open -- a title she had won in 2014, had withdrawn from the Hong Kong Open due to the injury.

Replying to a query, Saina said her injury had affected her performance in China Open where she had lost to Tai Tzu Ying of the Chinese Taipei.

"Yes it did (affect my performance). I was actually in pain and by the time I reached the finals it became a little too much. Still, I was very happy I made to the final of China Open again. It is a very big achievement after the world championship," she said.

Asked whether she has any other new investments plans in any other company, Saina said her father Harvir Singh will take a decision on it, but for now she has invested in Soothe Healthcare's personal care business.

"My father took a good decision by investing in a good company. It is about girls and I am very happy to be representing girls in that way. So, I am very proud to be a brand ambassador of such a company, who supports girls especially," she said.

Saina, who is the brand ambassador for Soothe Healthcare's Paree sanitary pads, has further reinforced her confidence and commitment in the brand and has taken on the role of a key investor in the business.

"Paree is a very good investment. Let us see what will happen in the future. My father will take a decision on future investments," she added.