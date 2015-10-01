RIO DE JANERIO: Corinthians coach Tite has revealed his wish to coach a heavyweight national team in Europe.



Having returned to Corinthians in January after a year's sabbatical, the 54-year-old has led the Sao Paulo outfit to the top of Brazil's Serie A standings, reports Xinhua.



"In the future I would like to lead a national team, not necessarily Brazil," Tite was quoted as saying by Brazilian portal Sambafoot on Wednesday.



"I would like to coach Italy or Spain but after 2018 when my deal with Corinthians ends. I have a three-year contract here but having said that each year we can sit down and discuss what we want for the next season."



Tite said he received an offer from Inter Milan after guiding Corinthians to the FIFA Club World Cup and Copa Libertadores double in 2012.



"An agent approached me with the chance to coach Inter Milan," he said. "But after that, he disappeared. I was busy with Corinthians, I couldn't just leave."