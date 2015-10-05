LONDON: England's humiliating World Cup exit has plunged the Rugby Football Union into turmoil with pressure increasing on the positions of both Stuart Lancaster and Ian Ritchie, frustration growing among the squad over the perceived preferential treatment of Sam Burgess and disquiet over the influence of Andy Farrell in selection decisions.

The future of Lancaster will be determined by a post-tournament review led by RFU chief executive Ritchie, although it is possible that the head coach will resign ahead of that process. Ritchie's hold on his job, meanwhile, could be threatened by a special general meeting to call for a vote of no confidence in the board.

Ritchie accepted yesterday that "change in the broadest sense" was now inevitable in the wake of the 33-13 defeat by Australia at Twickenham on Saturday night but insisted that there would be no knee-jerk reaction.

The details and timeframe of the World Cup review have yet to be confirmed but it will contain confidential feedback from members of the squad as was the case in 2011 when their evidence ended up being leaked. Interviews are likely to reveal significant discontent at England's preparations.

Lancaster and Ritchie spoke at a press conference at Pennyhill Park yesterday when the head coach appeared resigned to his fate.

"I don't think I'll ever come to terms with this, personally, because it was such a big thing," Lancaster said. "As a coach, I've had some great moments coaching England and I've had some disappointing ones but this pales everything else into insignificance because of what the tournament means to everyone. This is going to sit with us all forever.

"That'll be the overriding emotion I'll have for a long time I think. I need some time, obviously Ian needs some time and the RFU does as well. I think we'll make the right decision at the right time."

But the fury at England's exit, their worst performance in the history of the World Cup and the first time a host has not reached the knockout stages, has also put Ritchie's own position in the spotlight.

Before the tournament Ritchie, who came under fire last year for handing Lancaster and his coaching team six-year extensions to their contracts, had insisted that the responsibility for England's performance at the World Cup would lie at his door.

Telegraph Sport understands that a number of clubs across the country are confident they have enough support to call for a special general meeting to call for a vote of no confidence in the board unless there is significant change to the management of the governing body.

"John Steele [the former RFU chief executive] was sacked just for bungling the appointment of a performance director but this is far worse. Hosting the World Cup was our once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we have blown it," said a source.

Ritchie indicated yesterday that he did not expect his own decision-making or performance as chief executive to fall under the review of England's performance at the World Cup despite spending an estimated pounds 5 million on the squad's preparations alone.

"What we do need to look at is what we can do better and then move on," Ritchie said. "Of course the board have an involvement in all of those things, and they're interested in terms of all of that. I'll involve whoever is appropriate and necessary."

Asked if his future was intertwined with that of Lancaster given that he had appointed him as head coach and agreed his contract extension to 2020, Ritchie added: "The key thing about responsibility in my view is when times are difficult and when there are challenges ahead. Of course we both accept responsibilities for what happened but part of that responsibility is facing up to 'What do we do to move on, how do we do that?' We'll discuss that as well collectively. "

It is understood that the contracts of Lancaster, who is thought to be on pounds 400,000 per year, and his coaching team are rolling, so any dismissals would only involve a redundancy payment of a year's salary but that could still cost the RFU over pounds 1 million.

England, in the first instance, are likely to receive a sanction from World Rugby for failing to make 10 players available to the media after the match on Saturday night as part of the tournament regulations.

Tom Wood, one of only two England players along with Richard Wigglesworth who spoke after the defeat, described the squad's failure to reach the knockout stages as worse than the widely-derided 2011 campaign, when Martin Johnson's side reached the quarter-finals.

"For me personally it does feel worse, yes," said Wood. "There are fewer people we can blame and I have to shoulder it myself along with the other lads."

Mark Cueto, the former England wing who along with Wood was part of the 2011 squad, insisted yesterday that Lancaster's position was now untenable.

"When he came in, he had some pretty strong words to say about the 2011 regime - one that I was part of," Cueto wrote in his ESPN column.

"I still take that very personally. We won all our group games, and went out to a side who made the World Cup final. His team have lost two games out of three in the pool and are out with a game to spare. He's got to go." While this year's tournament has not been undermined by off-field controversies as it was in 2011, details have already emerged of a sense of frustration within the playing group. Certain players felt that Burgess's inclusion as a centre at the expense of Luther Burrell, despite ending his first season at Bath at flanker, was due to the coaches' fixation with the former rugby league star.

Billy Vunipola, the Saracens No?8, denied on social media last night suggestions that he questioned the selection of Burgess ahead of Burrell at a question and answer event last week ahead of the Australia game, at which it was also claimed he also inferred that Andy Farrell was the dominant coaching influence. Sources within the camp suggest that Lancaster had originally been keen to select Burrell, but was eventually persuaded to go for the Bath player. Lancaster disputed that yesterday claiming that while selection decisions were collective they were ultimately his responsibility.

Reports of a training pitch row between Danny Cipriani and attack coach Mike Catt the day before the 31-man squad was announced also emerged yesterday, with the players backing Cipriani. Claims by former captain Will Carling that Lancaster had run a "classroom-orientated environment" also chimed with some sources in the camp amid frustration that restrictions on social events were too strict.

Lancaster, however, said he hoped that his players' feedback would be supportive of his tenure.

"Clearly, I have invested a lot of time in one-to-one relationships with the players and I'd like to think I've got an open door where people can come in and tell me any problems and issues that arise," Lancaster added. "I've got a leadership group. I think it's only right that the players do give their feedback. I would like to think they would be supportive but obviously it would be up to them to give their opinion."