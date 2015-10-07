LONDON: Former England star David Beckham believes Ryan Giggs can be a big success as manager of English Premier League (EPL) giants Manchester United in the future.

Giggs is currently assistant manager to United boss Louis van Gaal, but after a short stint as an interim manager in 2014, he has been earmarked by many observers -- including the Dutchman himself -- as a potential successor to van Gaal.

"He (Giggs) has this streak running through him that you see in top managers. He's so determined, and when you have a person like that at a club like this, who is from this part of the world and has the club running through him that means so much to the fans," Beckham was quoted as saying by goal.com on Tuesday.

"Whether it's not for the next five years or ten years, it would be amazing to have him," he said.

The former England captain played 394 times for United, scoring 85 goals, and he insists that he remains a fan of the club to this day.

"As a Manchester United player and a fan for so many years, it doesn't matter who is playing, or how they are playing or where they are in the league, you come and watch them. People know that if you're from Manchester, or from the north, you come and support this team," Beckham said.

Beckham will return to the Old Trafford turf on November 14 when he will captain a Great Britain and Ireland XI managed by Sir Alex Ferguson against a Rest of the World XI selection in aid of UNICEF.