CHENNAI: It was Sweden’s day at the 42nd World Bridge championship as they took a good lead over in Bermuda Bowl and d örsi Trophy for seniors after the first phase of the three-round semifinals on Tuesday.

Sweden were leading USA 2 142-129 IMPs in the Bermuda Bowl open event. Sweden were served well by Johan Upmark and Fredrik Nystrom (N-S in open) and Johan Sylvan and Fredric Wrang (E-W closed). In the other semifinal, Poland were in control against England, leading 99-88.3. Though England started with a 4.33 points advantage, Poland wasted no time erasing it.