Ronaldinho Hopes to Continue Playing

The 35-year-old has now revealed that he does not intend to hang up his boots and is still being courted by other teams.

Published: 08th October 2015 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2015 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

SAO PAULO: Brazil football icon Ronaldinho insisted that he will continue to play despite being left without a club after his contract with Brazilian outfit Fluminense was terminated by mutual consent last month.

Ronaldinho signed for Fluminense in July following a season with Mexican outfit Queretaro, but left the club on September 28.

The former AC Milan footballer struggled to make a positive impact at the four-time Brazilian Serie A champions, appearing in just nine matches. But the 35-year-old has now revealed that he does not intend to hang up his boots and is still being courted by other teams.

"I will continue playing for some time. Offers come and go every day. I feel good, my health is good. It's a sign clubs are still interested in me," Ronaldinho was quoted as saying by Radio Rede Atlantida on Wednesday.

"From the way I have been training, I think I can still perform at the same level as the players today, and that keeps me going," he added.

