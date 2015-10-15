LONDON: Pumped up for his second bout after a knockout professional debut, Indian boxer Vijender Singh said he is all set to deliver another explosive performance in his London debut on October 30 against a yet-to-be-named opponent at the Harrow Leisure Centre.

The middleweight pugilist hammered local favourite Sonny Whiting to score Technical Knockout in three rounds with a devastating display of power punching in the debut fight. Now the 2008 Olympic bronze-medallist heads to the British capital as he sets out on the road to become India's first ever professional world boxing champion.

"I'm thrilled to be fighting in London as a professional for the first time and I can't wait to meet with my fans in the south and give them some big-fight action," said Vijender.

"Winning on last Saturday was a very big moment for me, I had my whole country watching me on TV, even the though they weren't there it felt like they were and I knew that I had to give them something special and I did."

Vijender said he has got lot of support from fans both in India and the UK.

"I've been overwhelmed with messages from fans congratulating me on the win...London is probably the most 'happening' place in the world, there is a big buzz and magnetism in the city with sport and entertainment, the history and culture, so I can't wait to bring more excitement when I fight there," he said.

"I have fantastic memories of when I boxed in London at the Olympics representing India as the captain of the boxing team and it was an amazing spectacle and occasion," he added.

Vijender will feature on an action packed card headlined by hard-hitting WBO European Champion Jamie Cox who makes the first defence of his title.

Light-heavyweight Tom Baker from Chingford features in the chief-supporting contest against Margate's Jack Morris for the Vacant Southern Area Light-Heavyweight Championship.