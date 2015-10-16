Chhetri Set for Debut

Deepti Patwardhan By

MUMBAI: There was one common thread in all of Mumbai City FC’s pre-season media sessions: Sunil Chhetri.

How much spark would Chhetri add to Mumbai’s forward line, considering it was the attack that let them down in season one of the Indian Super League? How crucial would the Indian captain be in strategizing and bridging the team’s Indian talent with its foreign think tank?

Very, if marquee player and manager Nicolas Anelka and the assistant coach Oscar Burzon’s assertions are to be believed.

The team and the league are just about to find out.

On Thursday, Burzon said that Chhetri looked set to make his ISL debut, when Mumbai take on Chennaiyin FC in their first home game at the DY Patil stadium on Friday.

The 31-year-old had missed Mumbai’s first two games as he was away on national duty. Mumbai are yet to win a game and are currently seventh on the eight-team League table.

“It is very important for us to have Subrata (Paul), Sunil and (Lalchhuanmawia) Fanai back,” said Burzon. “I think the team was gelling well in the first two games, but it wasn’t enough to take the points we wanted. We wanted six points but now it’s time to come to Mumbai. We are playing at home and we need to introduce our team to the people of Mumbai, the fans and the press here. So, we’re ready to put up a good performance.”

The arrival of the Indian players is even more crucial for Mumbai, considering that they have never had a full squad to choose from due to injuries. They suffered another blow on Wednesday when Brazilian playmaker Andre Mortiz officially pulled out of the league citing personal reason.

Burzon admitted that there were still some minor injury concerns, especially since the team has been training on the artificial surface at the Cooperage ground. Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, will be looking to capitalize on their new-found zeal. After losing the first two games, they came back strongly with a 4-0 win against FC Goa on Sunday. Stiven Mendoza scored the season’s first hat-trick in the match, while their lead striker Elano provided the fourth. But manager Marco Materazzi, the former fiery Italy defender, was more pleased at the team not conceding a goal.