Petr Cech might have been lured to Arsenal by the prospect of collective glory at a second English club but he is also now striding towards two personal landmarks that will cement his place among the -modern goalkeeping greats.

Cech's inspired performance against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night puts him in the top three goal-keepers for clean sheets in Cham-pions League history while the all?time Premier League record will also almost certainly fall in the -coming weeks. Cech now has 45 clean sheets in Europe - only six behind Iker Casillas - and he is two adrift of the domestic league record of 169 held by David James.

Yet where Cech's brilliance really becomes magnified is in how many fewer games he has played in the Champions League than Casillas (107 to 153) and in the Premier League than James (337 to 567).

That ratio also surpasses Peter Schmeichel, David Seaman and Edwin van der Sar. It is perfectly possible to argue that he is already the best in Premier League history. The examples of James and Van der Sar clearly also suggest that Cech could remain at this level for at least -another five years.

"For a goalkeeper, 33 is young," David Coles, who coached James into his 40th year, said. "He will go past David's record and David will probably be distraught because he is such a perfectionist.

"It was all about clean sheets for David and I am sure Petr Cech has that same -desire. It is something hard to -bottle. Watching his career, and how he looks after himself, he is -immaculate. People say it is easier at clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, Chel-sea or Liverpool but it is not like that. You might have to be ready to do that one thing in the 89th minute that could decide a game. They play for these clubs -because they are that good with their concentration and psycho-logical skills.

"Some just give off that aura. When Cech walks in the goal, you know he is going to fill it. That's where he goes to work, that's where he is comfortable, that's his office."

The way Cech dealt in such a matter-of-fact manner with everything that Munich offered was espe-cially impressive to Seaman. It certainly made the decision to rest him against both Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiakos even more puzzling. It also further brings into question the wisdom of Chelsea allowing a direct rival to so strengthen themselves for pounds 10?million.

"What I like about Cech is that even when he makes a save he is calm," Seaman said. "He doesn't get up, start ranting and making the defence uneasy. He gets on with it, gets the defence sorted and let's move on."

Theo Walcott also highlighted his dressing-room presence. "Every-thing he does off the pitch as well is just perfect," Walcott said. "It is just his whole manner and how he approaches the game and how he helps others. He's a team man, he wants people to do well and he has a lot of belief in this team. That is why he joined us and we are thankful for that. He makes massive saves at crucial times."

Cech himself was typically under-stated as he left the Emirates Sta-dium on Tuesday. "I'm very glad with the turning point when I saved the one v one with Robert Lewandowski and a few minutes later we scored," he said. "That was probably the decisive moment. We go to -Munich knowing that we can compete and we are positive that we can have another game where we get points."

Arsenal will be disrupted, however, by the loss of -Aaron Ramsey. He sustained three similar hamstring injuries last season and, while assessments are -ongoing, the initial sense is that he will be out until at least the international break next month. As well as Everton, that would mean missing Premier League games against Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur on top of the return Champions League match in Munich. There will almost certainly also be an internal review of Ramsey's load both in training and matches. He had covered more distance during the game on Tuesday than any player on either team before sustaining his injury in the 57th minute.