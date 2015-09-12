LONDON: Arsenal strikers Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud scored a goal each Saturday in a 2-0 win over Stoke in the Premier League that still highlighted the team's inefficiency in attack.

Arsenal dominated the entire game but missed a slew of chances in its first game since failing to reinforce its attacking options in the transfer window. Walcott broke the deadlock in the 31st minute after running onto a perfect through ball from Mesut Ozil, and Giroud then came on a substitute to put the result beyond doubt in the 85th.

In between, Walcott, Ozil and Giroud all missed good chances to add to the lead, and Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland made a string of saves to keep his team in the game.

Alexis Sanchez also hit the post twice before Walcott's goal.