CHENNAI:FC Pune City may not be the most logical progression in a list that includes Charlton, West Ham, Birmingham and Cardiff, but that is exactly where Roger Johnson finds himself after a spell in English football.

The Englishman, training in Turkey with the team, is determined to approach his adventure the same way he has handled countless relegation scraps with previous teams – all set for a fight.

“I hate to lose and give in my 100 per cent in each game,” the central defender said. “I’ve played with a winning mentality all my life. The ISL is a new challenge for me and I’m looking forward to this new adventure. The league has tremendous potential and garnered huge popularity already. It’s an intriguing prospect and I’m looking forward to making a name for myself.”

An odd league it may be, but an odd team, it certainly is not! With their core largely English, Pune is perhaps a natural fit for the 32-year-old, a view that Johnson agrees. “It feels at home for me. I have known Nickey (Shorey) and Steve (Simonsen) through my Premier League days, and there is a fantastic camaraderie which all of us share. David (Platt) is one of the finest managers to work with and a renowned name across Europe. His expertise is definitely helping the team and we’re well on course for the season,” Johnson said.

It has only been days since he joined up with new teammates in Turkey. And while Johnson recognises they have miles to go before they catch up, he is more than willing to give credit where it is due. “Indian players are setting some real high standards and escalating their game each passing day. It’s nice to see them work hard and put in 100 per cent. It would be great to play alongside them this season.

“I’ve heard in India, Cricket is treated as a religion. But in the coming years, football is definitely going to have a massive impact in Indian sports. There are some big names who are making their way to the ISL and I’m sure it’s going to have a positive rub-off on Indian players playing alongside them.”

And while the shorter duration of ISL is something that attracts a lot of international stars, Johnson, for one, would consider appearing in a longer version. “It’ll definitely be great to play a longer league in the country. It’ll be interesting to see how things pan out but for now I’m just focused on the current season.

“I’m sure the team is going to make strong progress this season. We’ve talented bunch with good mix of international and national players. Hope we can give our fans much to cheer about this season,” he signed off.